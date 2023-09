Jammu: J&K Home department Wednesday approved the voluntary retirement of Senior Superintendent of Police Shabir Ahmad Malik.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the voluntary retirement of Shabir Ahmad Malik, Senior Superintendent of Police, PID No KPS996539, Commandant IR-21st Battalion, with effect from September 30, 2023(AN), in terms of Article 230 of the J&K Civil Service Regulation Volume-I,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Raj Kumar Goyal.