Volunteers in Sopore turn waste into useful objects

Sopore: Director ULB Kashmir Mathoora Masoom visited Sopore and felicitated the volunteers of Municipal Council Sopore for turning 'Waste to Wonder' as their 'Fight Against Plastic.

The efforts of the volunteers were appreciated by the Director and it was assured that the concept will be replicated in the other ULBs as well.

The Director also inaugurated the snow cutter procured by MC Sopore as part of snow preparedness programme.