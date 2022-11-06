Volunteers in Sopore turn waste into useful objects

Sopore: Director ULB Kashmir Mathoora Masoom visited Sopore and felicitated the volunteers of Municipal Council Sopore for turning 'Waste to Wonder' as their 'Fight Against Plastic.
The efforts of the volunteers were appreciated by the Director and it was assured that the concept will be replicated in the other ULBs as well.
The Director also inaugurated the snow cutter procured by MC Sopore as part of snow preparedness programme.
Earlier Municipal Council Sopore led by its president Masrat Rasool Kar launched an effort to reuse plastic in an eco-friendly manner. According to Kar, the campaign was a part of polythene Mukt Bharat.
An initiative was taken with the help of a number of volunteers to turn plastic trash into wonderful baskets and other useful items. She said that the "Kabad Se Jugaad" campaign is an effort to address the enormous problem of plastic waste in the town.
The initiative has received praise from the director of ULB, locals of town and the administration, who called the move a good initiative.