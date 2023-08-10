Wakf Board pensioners demand release of dues

Srinagar: The pensioners of Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board have made a fervent appeal to Chairman Dr. Darakhshaan Andrabi to settle their pension cases pending since April last year.

They said due to the delay in pension their families are facing tough times for their livelihood. They have alleged employees have not been paid due pension benefits and incentives leaving them and their families in distress. They said after giving their full youth to the Waqf Board for over thirty years, on small posts and meager salaries , Waqf authorities have kept their pension cases pending in the Waqf office ,leaving families of these poor employees in distress and shock.