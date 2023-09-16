WALNUT HARVESTING | Experts suggest safety tips for people to avoid fatal falls

Srinagar: With the walnut harvesting season in full swing, accidental deaths due to fall from walnut trees in the recent past have raised a major safety concern for the people.

The harvesting season of walnut, a major horticulture produce of Kashmir valley commences in late August and continues through the month of September.

Amid the rising number of accidental deaths in the past due to the fall from walnut trees, experts have asked people to take safety measures to avoid any such tragic incidents in future.

Every year several persons lost their lives while many have received injuries due to falling from walnut trees in different areas of north, south and central Kashmir during harvesting.

Experts believe that it is due to the crude traditional methods applied in the walnut harvesting that many people fell resulting in death or injuries while harvesting the produce from the trees.

They said that if the farmers were educated and more scientific methods based on common sense would be used, many lives could be saved.