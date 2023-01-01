Wandaji habitation of Kupwara remains unelectrified

Kupwara: Although the government during the last few years has taken concrete steps with regard to providing electricity to dozens of hilly villages in Kupwara. but according to official data available a habitation in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is yet to see electricity even in this digital world.
Wandaji, a remote village in Budnamal area of the district happens to be without electricity thus putting the inhabitants through a lot of hardships.
“Budnamal area used to suffer a lot due to lack of electricity but last year our joy knew no bounds after we saw electricity for the first time. We had been told that the whole Budnamal area would be covered under a centrally sponsored scheme but later Wandaji habitation was left out due to reasons best known to the authorities,” said a government teacher on the condition of anonymity.
“We still draw on conventional means to light our houses after sunset. It really tells upon us while seeing the nearby villages glittering with electricity,” a local youth Mohammad Ayoub told Greater Kashmir.
Upon contacted the Technical Officer Power Development Department Kupwara Division Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the proposal worth Rs 23.57 lakh of the left out habitation is under approval. “Actually we had kept it in the capex budget but the amount was not allocated so the project could not be taken in hand,” he added.
“The whole Budnamal area happened to be un-electrified till the middle of this year. We carried out electrification work of almost 63 lakhs in the area. We have installed 9 metre long, 377 electric poles, 8 metre long 265 and 9 transformers,” Mudasir added. “We are committed to serve people. I assure that the people in Wandaji would certainly see electricity after the culmination of winter,” he said.