Wandaji habitation of Kupwara remains unelectrified

Kupwara: Although the government during the last few years has taken concrete steps with regard to providing electricity to dozens of hilly villages in Kupwara. but according to official data available a habitation in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is yet to see electricity even in this digital world.

Wandaji, a remote village in Budnamal area of the district happens to be without electricity thus putting the inhabitants through a lot of hardships.

“Budnamal area used to suffer a lot due to lack of electricity but last year our joy knew no bounds after we saw electricity for the first time. We had been told that the whole Budnamal area would be covered under a centrally sponsored scheme but later Wandaji habitation was left out due to reasons best known to the authorities,” said a government teacher on the condition of anonymity.