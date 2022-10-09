Waqf Board takes out Milad procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: J&K Waqf Board on Sunday took out the first ever Milad procession from Nigeen club to Dargah Hazratbal, a press note said.

It added that large number of people from all walks of life was participated. Chairperson J& K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, members of the Board Dr G N Haleem and Syed Mohammad Hussain were present during the procession. “Prominent Imams and Khateebs of valley also took part. Raising slogans, reciting Naats, the procession was filled with religious fervour and sentiment. The procession concluded at Hazratbal shrine where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Assad also took part in the concluding function held there,” the press note said.

Speaking on the occasion the Divisional Commissioner said that Waqf Board was doing great job to re-enforce the spiritual tradition of Kashmir in J&K and reviving the Sufi tradition of this land. In her address, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that the great Prophet’s (SAW) message of love, brotherhood and compassion is the need of the world. "Prophet's (SAW) message of peace for whole humanity needs to be apread and it is our responsibility to spread love and peace around," said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.