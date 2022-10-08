Waqf Board to take out Milad procession: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Saturday said Waqf Board will take out the Milad procession in Srinagar for the first time on Sunday.

“This will be the beginning of a tradition,”she said in a statement. Dr Darakhshan Andrabi greeted people on the occasion of the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) .

In her message Dr Andrabi said that the message of peace, harmony, righteousness and spirituality of the great prophet needs to be conveyed to the people around in the world so that the true face of the prophet's faith is presented to whole humanity. "This day is the day of celebration of spirituality and peace for humanity and we need to revive our spiritual past by spreading the true message of the Prophet (SAW) of peace and harmony", said Dr Andrabi in her message.