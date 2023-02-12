War against drugs continues: Police | 4 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

“During search of the vehicle, cash amount of Rs 25,39,000 and 1.17 kgs of Brown Sugar like substance was recovered. All the four accused persons identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhatti, Reyaz Ahmad Khanday, Fayaz Ahmad Khanday and Mohammad Pazeer, all residents of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri were arrested and shifted to police station. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,”the press note said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 12/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri and investigation set into motion.

“During preliminarily investigation, it was learnt that under a well hatched conspiracy, Pakistan based handlers are pushing drugs inside J&K through such smugglers to spread drug addiction among the youth of J&K. Further investigation into the case is going on,” the press release said.