War Against Drugs | ‘Ill-gotten assets of 2 more drug traffickers frozen, seized in Shopian’

Shopain: Acting tough against drug traffickers, District Magistrate Shopian Saturday ordered seizure and freezing of illegally acquired properties of two more drug traffickers in the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the action had been taken under the provisions of Chapter VA of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances Act, 1985.

As per the orders issued on Saturday, these properties would not be transferred or any other use undertaken on it without the permission of the District Magistrate.