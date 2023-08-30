WAR ON DRUGS | 2 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Two drug peddlers were arrested in Kulgam and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, Police said on Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police at a checkpoint set up at Nippora intercepted two persons who after noticing the Police tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.

It said that during their search, 6 kg poppy straw-like contraband substance concealed in two nylon bags was recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Surjeet Singh and Sunil Singh of Dheeran Ramnagar, Udhampur.

The Police statement said that they had been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.