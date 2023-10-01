War on Drugs | 403 arrested in Baramulla this year: Police

Baramulla: At least 403 persons involved in the narcotics trade were arrested this year till September in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police achieved success in the war against narcotic trade in Baramulla and seized huge quantities of narcotics and cash.

It also seized movable and immovable properties of some of the arrested narcotic smugglers.

A Police official in Baramulla said that 403 persons involved in narcotic-related activities had been arrested up to September this year.

He said that out of the 403 persons arrested, 62 had been detained under the Prevention of the Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act and the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Besides, 231 cases under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, have been registered so far.

The relentless efforts of the Police led to the seizure of a huge quantity of narcotics which include 4.262 kg heroin valued at Rs 5.96 crore in the international market, 2.670 kg brown sugar worth Rs 3.47 crore, 11.245 kg charas worth Rs 56.22 lakh, and 194.492 kg poppy straw and cannabis powder worth Rs 1.16 crore.