WAR ON DRUGS | 80 arrested in Bandipora, 64 cases registered, several properties seized

Srinagar: Police have launched a relentless crackdown on the drug menace and made significant strides in their efforts to curb the illicit drug trade and addiction epidemic.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bandipora Lakshay Sharma while sharing the details said that Police in Bandipora district arrested around 80 individuals and registered 64 cases against drug offenders in the last one year.

"Additionally, 10 individuals have been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic (PIT) in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," the official data reveals.

As part of their aggressive approach, Police have also attached four properties, including one movable and three immovable properties.