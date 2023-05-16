WAR ON DRUGS | Our focus on cutting short availability of drugs: SSP Baramulla

Srinagar: As the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a massive campaign to crack a whip on substance abuse, the major focus of the campaign is to cut short the availability of the drugs.

In an exclusive conversation with Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure said there were various factors responsible for drug addiction which include Peer group pressure, diminishing control of family, loss of social control and availability of drugs.

"Availability of drugs in market specifically pertains to JK Police and we are trying our best to cut short the availability of drugs in market," SSP Baramulla told Greater Kashmir.

"Our main motive is to make availability of drugs in the market a challenge for the peddler," he said.