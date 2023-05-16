WAR ON DRUGS | Our focus on cutting short availability of drugs: SSP Baramulla

Srinagar: As the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a massive campaign to crack a whip on substance abuse, the major focus of the campaign is to cut short the availability of the drugs.
In an exclusive conversation with Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure said there were various factors responsible for drug addiction which include Peer group pressure, diminishing control of family, loss of social control and availability of drugs.
"Availability of drugs in market specifically pertains to JK Police and we are trying our best to cut short the availability of drugs in market," SSP Baramulla told Greater Kashmir.
"Our main motive is to make availability of drugs in the market a challenge for the peddler," he said.
The SSP Baramulla said the non-availability of drugs in the market will have an impact on the demand and supply of the drugs.
"Once the drugs are not easily available in the market, its price will go up and people will think twice before peddling it. When the cost will go up ultimately there will be no buyers for it," he said.
He said the Baramulla Police has started a strict campaign to discourage drug peddling.
"In the last four months, we have been successful to some extent in discouraging this business. Earlier, it was easily available at many locations but now time has changed and the peddlers involved in this business face so many difficulties with regard to the availability of drugs," Nagpure said.
He said besides police action, society has been also cooperative in giving information about the drug peddling following which raids are conducted to arrest the accused.
"Not only police but society is also playing its role to curb this menace. Our motive is to make drug peddling such a business with more risk and less profit," he said.
SSP said that in the last few months Baramulla police have booked around 16 people under PSA while the Dozier was being prepared against five more people.
"This action in which 15 big fishes were booked under PSA had a good impact and it has discouraged so many people who were doing this business," SSP Baramulla said.
He said the Police in coordination with other security agencies have established a strong network to identify and book the drug peddlers.
"Police, army and other agencies are working in close coordination to curb this menace. Our campaign has been successful as there was no report of any big consignment from Uri this year, unlike previous years," he said.
About the transportation of drugs, SSP Baramulla said the drugs mostly come from across the Border and are consumed in Uri and Boniyar area while some portion of it is also supplied to Baramulla town and Pattan as well.
He further said in the last four months Baramulla Police have recovered 2.5 kg each of Heroin and Brown Sugar besides six kgs of charras and 70 kg of Poppy.
"We also recovered Rs 40 lakh cash while 15 vehicles were seized as well," he said.