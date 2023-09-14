Warm farewell accorded to outgoing SDM Gurez, CEO Municipal Council

Bandipora: The District Administration Bandipora Thursday organized a warm farewell party at Mini secretariat, Bandipora for the outgoing Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Dr Mudasir and Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Bandipora, Wali Mohammad upon their transfer from the district.

The administration also bid a warm farewell to Execute Engineering PMGSY Bilal Ahmad, who is retiring on September 30 of this year.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed, ADDC Bandipora Ali Afsar Khan, District Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, SDM Sumbal, ACR Bandipora, and other senior officers from the administration were present at the farewell event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed highlighted achievements of the outgoing officers and extended best wishes for their future endeavours.