Warm farewell accorded to outgoing SDM Gurez, CEO Municipal Council
Bandipora: The District Administration Bandipora Thursday organized a warm farewell party at Mini secretariat, Bandipora for the outgoing Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, Dr Mudasir and Chief Executive Officer Municipal Council Bandipora, Wali Mohammad upon their transfer from the district.
The administration also bid a warm farewell to Execute Engineering PMGSY Bilal Ahmad, who is retiring on September 30 of this year.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed, ADDC Bandipora Ali Afsar Khan, District Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, SDM Sumbal, ACR Bandipora, and other senior officers from the administration were present at the farewell event.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Owais Ahmed highlighted achievements of the outgoing officers and extended best wishes for their future endeavours.
He appreciated the efforts of SDM Gurez during his tenure at Bandipora for playing a good role in the overall development of Gurez Sub Division. He said that the SDM also played a key role in bringing Gurez on the tourism map.
SDM Gurez also shared his valuable experience and thanked the District Administration for organizing an impressive farewell and also thanked the officers for their active support and cooperation during his tenure.
He lauded the efforts of district administration and the leadership skills of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed.
At the conclusion of the event, felicitation gifts were presented to the outgoing officers from the District Administration.