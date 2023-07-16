Warson-Harie road in shambles, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Warson, Harie and other adjacent villages of Kralpora area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Sunday showed strong resentment against authorities for failing to repair and macadamise their road resulting in severe hardship to the commuters and locals.

Residents complained that the five km road from Middle School Warson to Harie was in complete shambles giving tough time to commuters. They said that this road has never been macadamised even after approaching the concerned authorities numerous times.

They said that the road connects over dozens of villages including Warson, Gaziryal, Dardpora, Kralpora, Farkin, Meelyal, Kachhama, and others but has not been a priority for the concerned authorities.

“This road is in pathetic condition and has been left unattended by concerned authorities with the result commuters and especially school going children are the worst hit,” Farooq Ahmad Lone, a local youth from Warson told Greater Kashmir.