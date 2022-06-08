Water crisis in Rajouri parts

Rajouri: People in several localities of main town Rajouri are facing severe water crisis due to decline in flow of water in Chowdhary Nar filtration plant canal. This has led to Jal Shakti Department to launch a major operation for increasing water intake capacity and to check damage to canal by farmers.

People of affected localities have urged the administration to make solid arrangements to overcome the prevailing crisis in their areas.

As per officials, the water canal starting from Chowdhary Nar ends up in Dhani Dhar filtration plant and brings water to filtration plant from Darhali river.