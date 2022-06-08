Water crisis in Rajouri parts

Rajouri: People in several localities of main town Rajouri are facing severe water crisis due to decline in flow of water in Chowdhary Nar filtration plant canal. This has led to Jal Shakti Department to launch a major operation for increasing water intake capacity and to check damage to canal by farmers.
People of affected localities have urged the administration to make solid arrangements to overcome the prevailing crisis in their areas.
As per officials, the water canal starting from Chowdhary Nar ends up in Dhani Dhar filtration plant and brings water to filtration plant from Darhali river.
They said that in summer season, the level of water in Darhali river declines while there has been some diversion in water flow in river due to mining in river bed. This all has affected the water supply.
" There is decline in water inlet in filtration plant which has adversely affected the water supply scenario in localities which are supplied water from plant," officials said.
They added that water crisis in these localities including Panka chowk, BGSB University morh, Pahari hostel mohalla, Dhani Dhar, Kapa Kha has become a major cause of concern for the department and necessary measures are being taken to overcome the problem.
" We have no immediate alternate measure to provide water supply in the affected areas except from filtration plant,” said the officials.