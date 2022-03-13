Water crisis irks women in Shopian villages

Shopian: Scores of a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district have been facing an acute drinking water crisis for the last many years, causing hardships to women.

The residents of many villages including Wathoo, Kral Chek, Chaigund, Adoora, Nasaprpora, and Tuckroo are facing hardships due to the lack of potable water.

According to the women of the village, they have to walk long distances to fetch water.