Water crisis triggers protest in Sopore

Sopore: Scores of residents including women of Ningli and Hathishah areas of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district took to the streets on Thursday and staged a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for failing to provide regular water supply to their respective localities.

The protesters, mostly women, staged a protest at Sopore-Hajin road and blocked the traffic movement. The protesters said that they were facing immense hardships because of the shortage of drinking water for the last two months.

“Unfortunately, the authorities hardly bother to look into this grave issue,” the protesting women said.

They said that their area in the entire town was worst affected due to the non-availability of adequate water which has become one of the major issues in the locality.

Muhammad Sultan Dar, a resident of Hathishah, said that they approached the Jal Shakti Department many times but nothing had been done on the ground so far.

“We are forced to consume contaminated water which affects our health,” he said.