Water scarcity evokes protest in Rafiabad village

Sopore: Accusing the Jal Shakti Department of failing to provide adequate water supply, the residents of Hadipora village in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district held a protest on Monday.

The protesters, mostly women, hit the roads carrying pitchers and buckets and raised slogans against the Jal Shakti, Irrigation Department and district administration for failing to provide adequate water supply to the area since last many months.

They also blocked the Rafiabad-Hadipora road for hours. The protesters alleged that they were suffering due to shortage of regular supply of drinking water in their area for the past many months, and accused the irrigation department for closure of lift irrigation water supply which irrigates their orchards and agriculture lands.

"Several times, the matter was brought to the notice of the concerned authorities, but nothing was done," said Ghulam Nabi Wani , one of the protesters.

The protesters alleged that the concerned department had started direct water supply to the area from the nearby stream without any filtration process since last year but due to continuous drought conditions “we are now unable to use the stream water as well.” “Secondly this unfiltered water is a health hazard.”

Residents appealed the LG and district administration to look into the matter as the area has badly suffered due to non availability of basic amenities of life.