Water scarcity hits Sopore village

Sopore: Inhabitants of Dangerpora village of Sopore’s Zaingeer belt in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district here have expressed resentment against the Jal Shakti department for failing to provide adequate potable water to them.
The villagers said that they are facing acute shortage of drinking water for the last six months, resulting in suffering of the local populace of the area.
According to local residents, the Jal Shakti department has failed to provide adequate water supply to the area.
We are facing immense hardship as we are being forced to fetch unclean and unsafe water from nearby streams and ponds, which is not good for our Health,” Mysara Begum, a local woman from Dangerpora told Greater Kashmir.
She said “we are being forced to walk miles to fetch water.” Despite having DDC members, Sarpanch and Former MLA from the area, authorities are “ignoring us at all fronts," said Mysara.
Bashir Ahmad, another resident, said that they are being forced to drink contaminated water and to fetch the water from muddy streams, which is too harmful for health and would cause severe infectious diseases among the residents. He said that they have approached the concerned departments several times in the past but no steps were taken to fulfill their demands.
Pleading for the immediate redressal of the genuine demand , the residents appealed to the LG-led government, district administration and officials of the concerned department to look into the matter at the earliest so that the residents of this village would not face any inconvenience.
Meanwhile, an official of the Jal Shakti department Sopore said that the matter will be looked into and the genuine grievance will be redressed as soon as possible.