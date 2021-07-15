Water scarcity sparks another protest in Handwara village

Kupwara: The residents of Palpora Qaziabad village of Handwara Thursday again held a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past several months.

The Palpora residents staged a protest second time in a week after the officials of the Jal Shakti department failed to supply drinking water to the area.

“The concerned officials on Monday during our protest had promised of supplying drinking water regularly but they did not live up to their promise. Resultantly, we have been forced to hit the streets again,” said a local.

The protestors, mostly women carrying wooden logs, staged a protest on the Handwara-Baramulla road, bringing traffic to a complete halt for several hours.