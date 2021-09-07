Water shortage sparks protest in Handwara town

Kupwara: The residents of Braripora Handwara Tuesday staged a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable water to the area for the past several months.

A group of residents, mostly women, appeared on Handwara-Kupwara road Tuesday morning and staged a protest, bringing traffic to a complete halt.

The protesters staged a sit-in raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department.

They alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for the past several months yet the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.

The protesters said that the Jal Shakti department had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage the protest.

They said that they had taken up the issue with the concerned authorities on several occasions in the past but to no avail.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as the government has failed to mitigate our problems,” said a protestor.

The residents said that they used to get a water tanker from Jal Shakti Department Handwara but due to reasons unknown they have even been deprived of it, adding to their woes.

The protestors were pacified after the officials from the Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara assured them that their grievance would be redressed soon.