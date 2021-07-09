Water shortage sparks protest in Handwara village

Kupwara: The residents of Kuhroo village of Handwara Friday held a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past five days.

Carrying wooden logs and pots, a group of residents including women staged a protest on the Handwara-Baramulla road, bringing traffic to a complete halt.

The protesters staged a sit-in raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department.