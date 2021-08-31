Water shortage sparks protest in Kupwara village

Raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department, the protesters staged a sit-in.

They alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for the past several months and yet the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.

The protesters said that the Jal Shakti department had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage a protest.

They said that they had taken up the issue with the concerned authorities on several occasions in the past but to no avail.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as the government has failed to mitigate our problems,” said a protestor.

They demanded that until tap water was restored to the area, a water tanker be provided regularly so that the miseries of the people could lesson somehow.

The protestors were pacified after Naib Tehsildar Handwara, Bashir Ahmad War assured them that their grievance would be redressed soon.