Water shortage sparks protest in Langate village

Kupwara: The residents of Haril area of Handwara Friday held a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past three months.
Carrying wooden logs and pots, a group of residents including women staged a protest on the Haril-Handwara road, bringing traffic to a complete halt.
The protesters staged a sit-in raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department.
They alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for the past several months, yet the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measures despite repeated pleas.
The protesters said that the Jal Shakti department had taken them for a ride, leaving them with no option but to stage the protest.
They said that they were forced to use contaminated water from a local stream, posing a threat of water-borne diseases to them.
They said that they had taken up the issues with the concerned authorities on several occasions in past but to no avail.
“We have been forced to hit the streets as the government has failed to mitigate our problems,” said a protestor.
The residents sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din so that their grievance are redressed at the earliest.