Water shortage sparks protest in Langate village

Kupwara: The residents of Haril area of Handwara Friday held a protest against the Jal Shakti department for failing to ensure regular supply of potable drinking water to the area for the past three months.

Carrying wooden logs and pots, a group of residents including women staged a protest on the Haril-Handwara road, bringing traffic to a complete halt.

The protesters staged a sit-in raising slogans against the Jal Shakti department.

They alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for the past several months, yet the authorities had failed to restore water supply or take any tangible measures despite repeated pleas.