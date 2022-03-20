Water supply scheme in Pulwama village incomplete for 14 years

Pulwama: Started 14 years ago, the Achan Astan Water Supply Scheme in Pulwama district is still incomplete and remains non- functional.
The Achan Astan scheme was taken up for execution in 2008 at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crore as the residents were facing shortage of potable water for many years.
However, the project has missed several deadlines and is still non functional.
“Before 2008, we had requested the authorities several times to take up the scheme and finally work on it was started in 2008 but the project is still incomplete,” said Ghulam Ahmad, a local resident.
He said that work was started again a few years ago but the construction on the tank was left midway.
Official sources said that the funds allocated for the scheme had been diverted and used for other schemes and purposes but the scheme had been left unattended.
“The department is going to float new tenders so that fresh funds can be allocated but no one speaks about the Rs 1.80 crore which was allocated in 2008 on the scheme,” the residents said.
Locals complained that they were continuously facing water shortage.
“Besides water shortage, we get muddy and contaminated water during rains and snow,” the residents said.
The scheme located one km from the village would provide drinking water facilities to Astanpora, Achan, Panjren, Gundachan, and Ganai Pora.
Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir, Basharat Jeelani, told Greater Kashmir, “I will get the details about the scheme and will look into the matter.”