Water supply scheme in Pulwama village incomplete for 14 years

Pulwama: Started 14 years ago, the Achan Astan Water Supply Scheme in Pulwama district is still incomplete and remains non- functional.

The Achan Astan scheme was taken up for execution in 2008 at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crore as the residents were facing shortage of potable water for many years.

However, the project has missed several deadlines and is still non functional.