WATER TAX | Rs 14.4 crore outstanding against Govt Deptts, private individuals

Srinagar: An amount of Rs 14.4 crore is outstanding as water tax against several government departments, security agencies and private individuals in different PHE divisions of south Kashmir districts.
As per the official document, Rs 7.9 crore is outstanding against various government departments, security agencies and private individuals in PHE division Bijbehara in Anantnag district.
The official documents reveal that the department has generated a revenue of around Rs 71.5 lakhs from 2020 to 2022 as the department has provided 8274 new water connections to households in the PHE sub division Bijbehara.
The information was sought from concerned Executive Engineers by M M Shuja through Right to Information (RTI) Act. As per the official figures, an amount of 16.74 lakhs is outstanding against the government department, security agencies and private individuals in PHE division Shopian.
The official figures reveal that around 2429 new connections have been provided by the PHE sub-division to the households from 2020 to 2022 during which a revenue of Rs 19.34 lakhs was generated by the department.
Also, an amount of Rs 1.47 crore was outstanding against different government departments and private individuals in another PHE division of south Kashmir out of which Rs 12.6 lakhs was recovered and Rs 1.34 crore was still outstanding against different government departments and private individuals.
The official documents have also revealed that an amount of Rs 4.98 crore was outstanding in PHE division Awantipora while the time to time revenue realization drives are carried out for recovery of the balance amount.
"Periodic de-silting along with proper disinfection and chemical dosing is carried out on a regular basis to provide safe drinking water to households," the official document reads. The department has also stated that around 548 new household connections were provided during 2019-20 during which a revenue of Rs 23.2 lacs was generated by the department.
"1703 new household connections were provided during 2020-21 and Rs 24.73 crore revenue was generated by the department and 2770 new household connections were provided during 2021-22 during which an amount of Rs 52 lakhs revenue was generated by the department," the official document reads.