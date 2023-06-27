WATER TAX | Rs 14.4 crore outstanding against Govt Deptts, private individuals

Srinagar: An amount of Rs 14.4 crore is outstanding as water tax against several government departments, security agencies and private individuals in different PHE divisions of south Kashmir districts.

As per the official document, Rs 7.9 crore is outstanding against various government departments, security agencies and private individuals in PHE division Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The official documents reveal that the department has generated a revenue of around Rs 71.5 lakhs from 2020 to 2022 as the department has provided 8274 new water connections to households in the PHE sub division Bijbehara.