We stood strong in NIRF rankings: MM(DU)

Srinagar: Adding another feather to its cap, North India’s most vibrant campus Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) emerged stronger in NIRF Rankings 2021 that featured respectively MM(DU)’s Dental College at 34th, Pharmacy College at 34th and Medical College at 35th rank all over India, said its officials in a statement.

These rankings testify that the MM(DU) which started with the goal of promoting higher education in rural areas of North India has emerged as the leading institution of Haryana, they added. “It is now the preferred choice of almost 13,000 students not just from India but from 40 countries of the world. A NAAC ‘A’ grade university, MM(DU) is a trailblazer with appreciable student faculty ratio and some path-breaking research and internship projects where the MM(DU) students are taking an active part. While India might be having many private universities at present, MM(DU) stands out for being the most engaging and intellectually vibrant place where global-minded people discover their calling,”the statement said.

It added that the MM(DU) is known for its academic excellence beyond boundaries and that is the main reason for bearing the tag of India’s fastest growing institution in terms of infrastructure, faculty and vision. “In addition to its emphasis on innovation and research, the MM(DU) also gives the students a chance to enjoy diverse campus environment where they excel not only in their classroom projects but also in number of live projects as well as hands-on training arranged in some of the leading companies of North India.

What puts the MM(DU) in league of its own is its distinguished team of academicians and expert faculty! A dedicated faculty of more than 1300 experts interacts with the students on daily basis,”the statement said.

“Our Students have been continuously getting a fulfilling career and professional growth in their chosen discipline. Our campus placement statistics testify how the MM(DU) is helping them find better career paths ahead,” said. Tarsem Garg while congratulating the faculty, alumni and students for the stupendous results in the latest NIRF ranking.