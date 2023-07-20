Weapon snatching bid foiled in Shopian village

Shopian: A weapon-snatching bid was foiled in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

A Police official said that a youth tried to snatch a service rifle from a policeman deployed near an SOG camp in Imam Sahab area, some 10 km from Shopian town.

He said that the vigilant policeman resisted and that not only saved the weapon but also led to the arrest of the weapon snatcher.

The weapon snatcher was identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar of Mohanpora, Shopian.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Trenz village of the district.