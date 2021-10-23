WEATHER FURY | Altaf Bukhari demands compensation to orchardists

Bukhari said that the Horticulture department should initiate prompt assessment drive in all the districts wherever the produce and trees had been damaged and compensate the fruit growers whose lives had been hit with this ominous calamity.

“The government should act speedily to reach out to these orchardists whose hopes have been crushed due to this inclement weather conditions. They should be provided with appropriate compensation besides giving them an extension in loan moratoriums,” he said.

Bukhari urged the government to bring in comprehensive crop insurance schemes where the produce of the farmers and fruit growers was fully covered in case of such natural calamities.