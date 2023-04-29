Weather improves; temperatures hover below normal

Srinagar: The weather improved slightly across Jammu and Kashmir and temperatures hovered below normal on Saturday even as authorities issued an avalanche warning for next 24 hours.
“There has been improvement in weather conditions across J&K,” Meteorological Department officials said here, adding that the sky was cloudy.
About the forecast from April 29 to May 2, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.
“Possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorms at scattered places is expected towards late afternoon and evening with 50 percent chance,” the MeT officials said.
They said that from May 3 to 4, there was a possibility of widespread light to moderate rain and thunder in J&K.
“Some places are likely to receive heavy rains,” the MeT officials said.
They said that overall weather was very likely to remain erratic till May 4.
They said that there were spells of rainfall during the past 24 hours.
The MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday, Srinagar recorded 4.6 mm rain, Qazigund 12.8 mm, Pahalgam 12.9 mm, Kupwara 0.8 mm, Kokernag 8.2 mm, Gulmarg 9.2 mm, Banihal 10.2 mm, Batote 0.6 mm, and Kathua 1 mm.
They said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius against 6.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius against minus 1 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 4.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius against 6.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal. They said Kokernag recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius against 5.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said mercury in Kupwara town settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 19.7 degrees Celsius against 19.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning over higher reaches of Baramulla district for the next 24 hours.
The JKDMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche was likely to occur at 3000 metres above sea level over Baramulla district.
People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in avalanche-prone areas till further orders.