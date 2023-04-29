Weather improves; temperatures hover below normal

Srinagar: The weather improved slightly across Jammu and Kashmir and temperatures hovered below normal on Saturday even as authorities issued an avalanche warning for next 24 hours.

“There has been improvement in weather conditions across J&K,” Meteorological Department officials said here, adding that the sky was cloudy.

About the forecast from April 29 to May 2, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy.

“Possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorms at scattered places is expected towards late afternoon and evening with 50 percent chance,” the MeT officials said.