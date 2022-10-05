Weather likely to remain dry

Srinagar: Weather in Jammu and Kashmir will likely remain dry during next 24 hours, MeT office said.

Weather was also during the last 24 hours. "Mainly dry weather is expected to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 9.2, Pahalgam 5.1 and Gulmarg 5.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today. In Ladakh region, Drass town had 0.4 and Leh 2 as the minimum temperature. Jammu had 19.6, Katra 18.2, Batote 12.1, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 10.1 as the minimum temperature.