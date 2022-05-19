Webinar on IPR organised by JKEDI

The programme was conducted under the aegis of National IP Awareness Mission (NIPAM). The objective of the programme was to contribute towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat by Participating in Government of India’s Initiative ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and thereby generate IP awareness among stakeholders across the nation. IP is a multi-faceted tool, which provides encouragement to inventors, authors, entrepreneurs and artists.

On this occasion, MUhammad Shoaib, Examiner of Patents & Design, The Patent Office (IPO), Kolkata, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, GoI was the main speaker.