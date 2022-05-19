Webinar on IPR organised by JKEDI

Jammu: A one-day online awareness programme on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was organised on Wednesday by the Office of the Controller General of Patents Designs and Trademarks, Department for Promotion of Industry and International Trade(DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, in association with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI).
The programme was conducted under the aegis of National IP Awareness Mission (NIPAM). The objective of the programme was to contribute towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat by Participating in Government of India’s Initiative ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and thereby generate IP awareness among stakeholders across the nation. IP is a multi-faceted tool, which provides encouragement to inventors, authors, entrepreneurs and artists.
On this occasion, MUhammad Shoaib, Examiner of Patents & Design, The Patent Office (IPO), Kolkata, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, GoI was the main speaker.
Addressing the participants, he discussed different facets of IPR, patents, trademarks, the process of filing for IPR, the need to file IPR as well as the measures to report for IPR violation. During the interactive session, participants enthusiastically participated and asked relevant questions.
The programme was coordinated by Vishal Ray, Faculty/Regional Coordinator Jammu, JKEDI and Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager IT JKEDI. At the end of the programme, a vote of thanks was offered by Dr.NailaKhanday, Incharge CWE. The certificates of participation were also issued by the Indian Patent Office (IPO) later.