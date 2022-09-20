Wedding destination: Marriages made in heaven, celebrated in Kashmir

Srinagar: The wedding ceremony of Rajvir and Jaspreet at Pahalgam yesterday has brought to focus the scope of Kashmir being promoted as a wedding destination as well.

The family travelled all the way from Canada to make the occasion memorable on the banks of Lidder surrounded by lush green forests.

Industry insiders say that buoyed by the confidence of a record tourist footfall many NRIs and other families are now planning their weddings in Kashmir given the romantic and nostalgic appeal the place has for people across the globe.

This summer saw the grand wedding of a prominent national executive at Srinagar.