Weeklong National Science Festival concludes

Srinagar: The week-long science festival organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK), University of Kashmir (KU), in collaboration with Delhi based Vigyan Prasar, concluded at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir.

Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, former Vice-Chancellor, CUK, who presided over the function, said, "The need of the hour is to popularise scientific temperament among the young students. We have to take the questions posed by our kids seriously. Velocity and variety are the need of the hour, and I hope the people associated with ScoPE will carry out similar future endeavors."

He congratulated the organizers, especially, Prof. Shahid Rasool, for bearing the flag of propagating science in regional languages. "Although the objective of this event was to propagate science in Urdu and Kashmiri language, I hope that other regional languages are included as well in future events."