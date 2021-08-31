Weeklong workshop on communication research begins at IUST

Srinagar: A weeklong workshop on communication research, tools, methods, and approach commenced at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here Tuesday. A statement of IUST issued here said that the workshop was organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

It said that more than 80 participants from different universities have registered for the workshop wherein extensive lectures on communication research, tools, methods, and approach would be delivered by academicians from various renowned institutes of the country.

During the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo congratulated the department for organising the workshop on the important theme and elaborated on the need for good research in various fields in the university. Former Chairman, Department of Mass Communication Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Shafey Kidwai, who delivered the keynote speech of the inaugural session deliberated on the emerging trends in communication research.