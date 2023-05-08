Welfare of tribals, marginalised communities priority of govt :DC Anantnag

Ainoo Brai (Anantnag): District Development commissioner Anantnag Syed F D Hamid reached out to far flung tribal area of Gujjar Patti Brai.

According to a press release, he interacted with the tribals, representatives and social voices of these communities belonging to Ainoo Brai Gujjar Patti ,Gowas Gujjar area and Ichnaad tribal area to listen to their primary issues and discuss various methods and means to resolve them. He was accompanied by the Tehsildar Pahalgam Dr Mohammad Hussain Mir and other tehsils level officers and officials.

Overwhelmed with excitement to see the DC Anantnag within them the tribal local representatives said that first time in history any Deputy Commissioner has visited them.

The DC assured the tribals to resolve all their issues which come under the domain of district administration and also take up the long term developmental plans and projects with the higher ups in the UT administration.

the local representatives and social voices arranged a tradition welcome to the visiting officer before handing over the charter of demands which the DC termed as the road map for the future development of these tribal Gujjar Pattis. Moulvi Mohammad Tayoub ,Iqbal Boken ,Ali Mohammad , Mushtaq Boken and other representatives also spoke on the occasion.