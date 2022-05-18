We’re revamping SCERT in a big way: Pr Secy Education

“We’re in the process of revamping the SCERT in a big way by appointing staff on merit basis through nominations and selections,” Singh said. “Our aim is to see the SCERT as the No.1 training and research institution of the country.”

Singh stressed on creating a working synergy between the NIOS and the Education Department.

“The expertise of NIOS, which has done a tremendous amount of work over the years, can be utilized in mainstreaming the out-of-school children,” Singh said. “Around 45,000 out-of-school children need immediate rehabilitation.”

While Singh was being shown around, he took a strong notice of the defunct SCERT auditorium and issued on-the-spot instructions to make it fully functional as soon as possible.