What ails Central University of Kashmir?

An additional 94 kanals of land had been transferred to CUK in Watlar, Lar, Ganderbal in 2021 for establishment of residential and other utility quarters.

This decade-long poor show by the CUK administrators is contrary to the grand show exhibited by the administrators of Central University of Jammu which has established its permanent campus despite being established under the provisions of the same Act more than 10 years ago.

The CUK has since 2009 been operating from rented accommodations in different parts of Srinagar City and, at present, different locations in Ganderbal. Its administrative office was set-up at Hyderpora Srinagar in May 2009 while the Transit Campus was set up at Sonwar in August 2010.

A boys’ hostel was set up at Sonwar to facilitate the students coming from different parts of the J&K UT/Country, even as an Academic block of the University along with a boys and a girls’ hostel was established at Magarmal Bagh Srinagar. According to faculty members and students of CUK, there is nothing as of now to give them a feel of a university setting and ambience.

“A University must appear like a university first, not like a small primary school building where students are converged in dingy classrooms. In the last one decade, we have been roaming from one place to another like shepherds for official, academic and non-academic purposes,” said a group of faculty members.