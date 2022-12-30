What steps have been taken to complete Sonamarg Master Plan 2025-40: High Court asks authorities

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought to know from the authorities about the steps taken for the completion of the master plan for Sonmarg for 2025-40.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a bench Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice M A Chowdhary asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sonamarg Development Authority and Chief Town Planner, Kashmir to inform it about the steps taken for the completion of the master plan 2025-40 for the central Kashmir meadow.

The Court also asked the authorities to ensure all the constructions strictly as per the present Master Plan.

The directions came after the court’s perusal of an affidavit filed by the CEO which stated that the construction activity in Sonamarg Development Area was presently being regulated by the Master Plan of Sonamarg for the year 2005 to 2025 and that the new Master Plan for the year 2025 to 2040 is under process with the Chief Town Planner, Kashmir.