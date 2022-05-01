Which Kashmir file do we figure in, ask families of Valley's early victims of terror

Srinagar: The wounds have retreated deep into memory over three decades and more but every now and then comes along an event, a stray remark or even a headline to rip open the scars for the families of the early victims of terrorism in Kashmir.

They have struggled to reclaim their lives since the late 1980s when terrorism tightened its grip over their homeland, killing thousands of people, political leaders and innocent standers-by, Pandits and Muslims. But scratch the surface and the memories resurface.

Thirty-three years on, Haji Bashir Ahmed Wani remembers with affection but also anguish his brother Yousuf Wani, a National Conference leader popularly known as 'Yusuf Halwai' who became the Valley's first victim of terrorism on August 21, 1989 when he was gunned down in broad daylight in downtown Srinagar.