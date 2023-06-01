White Knight Corps commemorates Raising Day

Nagrota: White Knight Corps commemorated its 51st Raising Day here today.

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, GOC, White Knight Corps, complimented all ranks for the high standards achieved while discharging operational as well as administrative tasks.

The GOC White Knight Corps paid floral tributes to the brave hearts at ‘Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal’ through the traditional wreath laying ceremony.

The White Knight Corps was raised on 1 Jun 1972 as part of Northern Command.