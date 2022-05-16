Why didn’t PAGD meet LG over Kashmiri Muslim killings: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: People’s Conference (PC) chairman, Sajad Gani Lone, on Monday asked PAGD leaders as to why did not they meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over the killing of Kashmiri Muslims during last three years.
Lone wrote on Twitter, “I appreciate PAGD going to meet LG and agitate killing of our KP brother. Didn’t Kashmiri Muslims die in the last 3 years. U never went to meet LG. Or does talking about Kashmiri Muslim killing remind you of your own times when you killed thousands. Here comes the LG XI.”