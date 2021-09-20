Why funds are not paid for payment of daily-wagers in subordinate judiciary: High Court asks Govt

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh High Court has asked the government to inform it as to why funds are not being provided for payment of wages to the daily-wagers of the subordinate judiciary. Hearing a batch of petitions, a division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul directed the authorities to file their complete response clearly stating as to why funds are not being provided for payment of wages to the daily-wagers of the subordinate judiciary.

The Court also asked the “State authorities as to why daily-wagers of the subordinate judiciary are not being paid the same pay as is admissible to other workers discharging the same duties. The Government has also been asked to reveal its stand with regard to absorption and regularization in service of the daily-wagers of the subordinate judiciary.