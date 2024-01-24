Widespread light rain, snow likely from Jan 28 to 31: MeT

Srinagar, Jan 24: Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for the long-awaited arrival of rain and snow.

While the weather forecast indicates mainly dry weather with shallow to moderate fog over the plains of the Jammu division, isolated to fairly widespread light rain and snow is expected from January 28 to 31.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has issued an advisory in anticipation of a weather system from January 28 to 31, which may lead to the temporary closure of roads in higher reaches and crucial passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna Pass, Razdan Pass, and Zojila.

On February 1, the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places is foreseen.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the MeT officials here said.

Regarding temperatures, the officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius compared to minus 5 degrees Celsius the previous night, marking a deviation of 3 degrees Celsius below the normal for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than the previous night’s minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam registered a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, and Kokernag recorded minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, above normal by 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara town marked a low of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 2.3 degrees Celsius, below normal by 5.3 degrees Celsius. Banihal, Batote, and Bhaderwah recorded lows of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius, and minus 1 degree Celsius.

Kashmir is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harsh winter period ending on January 29.

However, this does not mark the end of winter but is succeeded by a 20-day Chillai Khurd period between January 30 and February 18, followed by a 10-day Chillai Bachha period from February 19 to February 28.