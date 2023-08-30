Wild cannabis destruction drive carried out in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Police in Ganderbal carried out a destruction drive of wild cannabis cultivation on a massive scale across the district on Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the drive was carried on the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar.

Police parties led by SHOs of Police Stations and Incharge Police Posts along with the teams of Revenue Department, Excise Department, and Irrigation and Flood Control Department besides respectable citizens carried out the drive.

The Police statement said that the people of these areas appreciated the action taken by the Police and assured their full cooperation in future to eradicate the drug menace from the society.