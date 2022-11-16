Wildlife employee among 4 injured in bear attack in Tral

Pulwama: Four persons including a wildlife employee were injured after being attacked by a bear in Chattrogam area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

A wildlife employee and three other local residents were injured after they were attacked by a bear in Chattrogam. He said that all the injured were given first aid at Health and Wellness Centre Chattogram and were referred to SDH Tral for further treatment.

He identified the injured as Mohammad Amin Bhat, a resident of Khangund, a casual employee of the wildlife department, Dileer Singh, Kaljeet Singh and Kamaljeet.