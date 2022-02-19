Wildlife Protection Deptt cracks whip on poachers in Poonch

Rajouri: The Wildlife Protection Department has cracked a whip on the poachers in Poonch to stop the practice of poaching of wild animals in the upper reaches of Surankote subdivision of the district.
The department nabbed a person and seized a vehicle with weapons and some flesh while a manhunt has been started to find the three other persons who went absconding.
The department initiated legal proceedings against the accused lodged at a police station and sent to judicial custody by the local court.
Sharing details, officials of the Wildlife Protection Department said that a team of Wildlife Control Room Surankote on Thursday intercepted a car at Panar Bridge on Mughal Road.
“Three persons travelling in the car fled from the spot while the driver from Sangla village of Surankote was intercepted and overpowered,” the officials said.
They said that during the search 2.5 kg of meat of a wild animal, a corpse of a female Himalayan Monal, a 12-bore rifle, and three rifle cartridges were seized.
The accused has been lodged at Surankote Police Station and was produced before Sub Judge Surankote from where he has been sent on remand till February 24.
Wildlife Warden Rajouri-Poonch, Mushtaq H Chowdhary said that further legal proceedings into the matter were going on.
He said that a massive manhunt was going on to nab three men who absconded from the spot.