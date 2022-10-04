WILDLIFE WEEK | DWP, J&K holds wetland conservation talk

Srinagar: On the occasion of “Wildlife Week” Wetlands Division Kashmir, Department of Wildlife Protection (DWP) J&K, conducted a talk on wetland conservation on October 4th, 2022 in collaboration with GHS Soibugh and High School Arath at Camping Ground of Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve.

The function was attended by Panchayat members, different NGO’s, Wildlife Mitra’s, Students, Range Officer, Wildlife Protection Range Lakes (Hokersar) and various officers & officials of the department.

Range Officer Lakes, Sajid Farooq on the occasion said that wetlands are vital for human survival. He added that wetlands are worlds most productive environments and cradles of biological diversity that provide the water and productivity upon which countless species of plants and animals depend for survival.