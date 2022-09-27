Will block Srinagar-Jammu highway if fruit-trucks are not allowed smooth passage: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said she, along with fruit-truck drivers, will block the Srinagar-Jammu national highway if their vehicles are not allowed a smooth passage.

"Lakhs of people depend on this (fruit trade), they have taken loans, they have taken money from Delhi's mandis. Who will give them that money? Will you? So, I warn the government if you don't open the road for trucks, then I along with others will block the national highway," Mehbooba said in Shopian.

She visited the south Kashmir district to join the protesting apple growers who have been demanding a smooth transit for the fruit-laden trucks stuck on the national highway.